Image: Getty

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett were dropped in an unexpected court hearing Tuesday morning. His attorneys reached a deferred deal with the prosecution that will also have his record wiped clean.

On March 9, Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report back in January, after he reported that he was the victim of an attack by two men in Chicago that police investigated as a hate crime. In February, Smollett pleaded not guilty to allegations that he staged the attack on himself because he was unhappy with his Empire salary.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office share the following statement on Tuesday:

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, released their own:

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment. “Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. “Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”



The details of the deal have not been disclosed.