Alex Rodriguez is obviously enjoying his new gig as eternal Jennifer Lopez hype man. While he’s retired ( apart from some commentary gigs during baseball season) , Lopez is moving ALL THE TIME.

Right now, Lopez is preparing for the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

Rodriguez posted a video from Super Bowl LIV rehearsals of Lopez and a bunch of her background dancers, who are children. Apparently all the children want is ice cream, but it’s unclear if the children ever got ice cream. “They want some ice cream baby! ” Rodriguez said.

In case that wasn’t enough, Rodriguez also shared a short video of Lopez dancing to “Move Ya Body” by Nina Sky. [Us Weekly]

Stormi Webster, the first child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, has a better real house AND fake house than you and me . Momager Kris Jenner bought the 22-month-old girl a very de tailed play house that now lives in Kylie’s backyard.



The playhouse has multiple (MULTIPLE!!) entrances, a doorbell, a mailb ox, wooden kitchen equipment, and a balcony . That seems like a terrible idea for a toddler.

There are also many pink fluffy rugs, an ironing board (so she can play clean), a bed, nice sconces, and air conditioning.

“You’re welcome, sweetheart. That makes me so happy. My little Stormi,” Kris tells her. It seems like a good grandma gift as it made Stormi smile and made Kris cry. [People]