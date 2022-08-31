Hell has frozen over in Alaska.



On Wednesday night, election officials announced that Mary Peltola won Alaska’s sole congressional seat in a special election. This makes her the first Democrat to win this seat in 50 years, and the first Alaska Native to be elected to Congress ever.

Peltola, who is Yup’ik, was a member of the state’s House of Representatives from 1999 to 2009. Peltola shared news of her win online with the simple caption , “It is a GOOD DAY.”

The special election was called after the unexpected death of longtime Rep. Don Young (R) in March. Peltola’s term will run until January.

Peltola beat out two Republicans: former veep candidate and all-around joke Sarah Palin, and Nick Begich, who comes from a state dynastic family full of Democrats. Her win is a massive upset in the state that continually makes news for its Republican ties. ( Alaska is also represented by alleged centrist Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.)

She also did not shy away from abortion and issues of healthcare. Alaska natives—like all Native Americans, frankly —have notoriously been mistreated by the U.S. government. T he Centers for Disease control noted in a 2018 report that they “ have a lower life expectancy, a lower quality of life, and a higher prevalence of many chronic conditions” than non-Native Americans.

Peltola’s shocking win should come as a warning for Republicans. Alaska , notably, went 10 points for Trump in his last failed bid for power—but f ollowing the overturning of Roe v. Wade, conventional wisdom about midterm elections has been thrown into flux. Kansas voters turned out to stop a referendum that would have allowed further abortion restrictions to go into effect. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell worries that Republicans won’t retake the upper chamber, because the party’s candidates suck. And these Alaska results seem to confirm an unexpected blue wave.

In short: Hell yes, Alaska.