After 20 Years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Has Finally Decided It's Time For Some Black Members

Photo : Chris Pizzello ( AP )

Between the fact that Hollywood Foreign Press Association has zero Black members and the expulsion of the organization’s former long-term President over a racist email, it’s not surprising that the organization behind the Golden Globes has decided it’s time for some real changes. Of course, this timely decision was probably helped along by the fact that over 100 PR firms signed a letter warning the HFPA that unless serious reforms were made, they would advise their clients to no longer work with the organization.



On Thursday, current HFPA members overwhelmingly voted in favor of proposals from its board to radically change the makeup of its membership, with only 3 of the organization’s members voting against the proposals, reported Variety. Earlier this week, the board of the HFPA sent a letter to its membership detailing its plan to increase the number of people of color in its ranks and to implement new restrictions on gifts and payments that members can receive for working on committees.

The board of the HFPA plans to admit 20 new members this year, with a focus on recruiting Black members specifically. The organization wants to further increase its membership by 50% over the next 18 months, and says that it will do so with a specific focus on bringing in members from underrepresented groups.

In a statement about Thursday’s vote, HFPA president Ali Sar wrote: