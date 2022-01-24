Adele is trying to make amends with the scores of fans she upset by cancelling her first performance of her Las Vegas residency the night before she was supposed to go on at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.



Last week, Adele posted a tearful video on social media explaining that the show wasn’t ready to launch and that she’d be postponing it so her team could get everything right. Obviously, that move sucked for the fans who had already flown out to Vegas with the expectation that they’d be seeing her the following day. So Adele offered a small consolation prize: a FaceTime chat with her.

At the merchandise store a djacent to the venue, aptly called Weekends with Adele —which shilled $75 bottles of Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir branded with Adele’s name and $90 hoodies—Adele’s team stood at the ready to pull unsuspecting fans aside to talk to singer one-on-one on FaceTime.

Since Adele announced the postponement, rumors have been swirling about what’s been going on behind the scenes of the tour. One source told the Sun that the residency had been “heading for disaster” due to Adele’s “explosive arguments” with set designer Esmeralda Devlin. “In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es,” the source said, adding that “she was desperate that everything should be perfect.” Other reports have indicated that the push-back was over the managers and the venue, Caesars Palace, wanting Adele to perform with a 60-member choir, when she merely wanted a “low-key”performance that was “all about the voice.”

Yikes. Forget the concert at this point. We’ll just listen to 30 on Spotify on repeat and save the money.