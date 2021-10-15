Addison Rae, who I am told by the youth is an internet-famous gal of this current generation, was banned from TikTok on Thursday night, her main food source for the fame monster. Rae tweeted about getting banned by writing, “Well time to get a job,” which is supposed to be a joke because TikTok is her job. Get it? Me neither. Jobs usually require some sort of skill set or capability...actually never mind.
Anywho, as sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, Rae was back on TikTok by Friday morning although she has not posted anything new on her account. This must be difficult for her fans. How will they survive until this culture vulture finds something worthy enough to be made into one of her little videos? Probably by watching her terrible remake of She’s All That in an endless loop.
- After decades of daily martinis, Queen Elizabeth’s doctors are advising her to cut back on the booze. Guys, she’s 95 years old, if it ain’t broke! [Vanity Fair]
- Coldplay is going on tour with bikes and dance floors that generate electricity. Okay. [Images]
- Erika Jayne says she’s not watching the RHOBH reunion proving once and for all that literally no one wants a four-part reunion special. [TMZ]
- Lance Bass and his husband welcome twins! [E!]
- Discovery+ has never met a pitch it didn’t like and will be doing a series with Carole Baskin. [Vulture]
- Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want anyone using the word “big” to describe her child who is the direct descendant of a 6' 9" man and a 5' 10" woman. [Buzzfeed]
- Bill Clinton’s got a UTI and now you can sit there and think about exactly how this situation came to fruition. Enjoy those mental images. [CNN]
- Harry Potter sells a first edition copy of...Harry Potter. [New York Post]
DISCUSSION