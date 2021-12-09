We’re well over a decade into the mainstreaming of “body positivity,” and it looks like several clothing brands have finally acknowledged that a) people above a size 14 like clothes; b) people above a size 14 will spend money on clothes, and c) people above a size 14 will spend money on clothes that aren’t just Curve Friendly Bootcut Jeans™, oversized tunic tops, or waist-cinching belts. We’ve come a long way since the aughts when Lane Bryant and Torrid were some of the only viable options, leaving you to decide whether you wanted to dress in bland workwear for the rest of your life or to look like you always make a pitstop at Hot Topic before leaving the mall.



Massive fast fashion brands like Old Navy, ASOS, Fashion Nova, and miscellaneous Amazon retailers do offer clothes that fit larger frames in trendy styles at a low price point. But with that comes issues of quality control and concerns about sustainability and ethics. Luckily, you can cop high quality, well-constructed clothing from an array of smaller brands that won’t fall apart in the wash and are more sustainable to boot. Plus, you won’t be banished to the “plus-size section” to find shit that fits. You might have to pay a little more upfront, but it’ll last a whole lot longer. So here are nine size-inclusive brands worth checking out this holiday season and beyond.