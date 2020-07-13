Actress Kelly Preston Dies After Long Bout With Breast Cancer

Image : Manny Carabel ( Getty Images )

On Instagram Monday morning, John Travolta shared a picture of wife Kelly Preston, writing: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.” A representative for the family informed people that she “[chose] to keep her fight private” and had been “undergoing medical treatment for some time.”



Advertisement

Preston’s acting career began in 1983, and she starred in films like Christine and SpaceCamp before really breaking out in 1988's Twins, starring opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. She went on to appear in films like The Experts—also 1988, where she met husband John Travolta— Jerry Maguire, and cult Tarantino hit From Dusk Till Dawn. More recently, she starred in her husband’s 2018 film Gotti, in which she played Victoria Gotti.

Advertisement

She was also a devout member, along with Travolta, of the Church of Scientology. Her husband claimed in 2019 that his religion of nearly 40 years “saved” them both after son Jett Travolta died of a seizure in January 2009. “The church never left our sides for two years.” In an interview on Amanda de Cadenet’s Lifetime talk show, The Conversation, she called Scientology a “path of spiritual enlightenment,” one that “helps rid the mind of painful experiences altogether.

Preston is survived by husband John Travolta, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, and son Benjamin Travolta.

Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon is promoting the fuck out of her son Deacon’s new song, “Long Run,” featuring Nina Nesbitt. I guess that’s the sort of thing you do when you’re a loving mother ! She’s also influential enough to get every book she touches turned into a mega-millions bestseller and multi-picture movie and TV deal. Perhaps that influence can also extend to ... whatever this is.

On Instagram stories, she excitedly asked Deacon if she should make a “TikTok dance” for this, about which he looks less than enthused . Two t hings: First, if your mom is Reese Witherspoon and she is promoting your new little art project, at least act grateful on camera. And secondly, is Reese Witherspoon powerful enough to get the kids to dance?

Advertisement

50 Cent stepped into Will Smith’s DMs looking for a completely unnecessary and overt ly sexist fight.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham: remember him? Well, he’s engaged or whatever.

Advertisement