Actor Gary Busey attended Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, earlier this month and appears to have taken the “monster” theme too far.

Busey, 78, was charged on Friday with four counts of criminal sexual contact and harassment stemming from the horror film convention , local police announced Saturday. The incidents, which police did not describe in any detail, allegedly occurred at the Doubletree Hotel, which was hosting the annual event.

Busey is a prolific, celebrated actor best known for his roles in Point Break, Lethal Weapon and Rookie of the Year. He also played Uncle Red in the 1985 film adaptation of Stephen King’s werewolf story “Silver Bullet” and was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his portrayal of Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story.

Busey was a featured guest Monster-Mania Con this year, according to the announcement on Convention Scene: “We are VERY excited to welcome GARY BUSEY back to MONSTER-MANIA CON after a very long absence! GARY BUSEY will be attending MONSTER-MANIA CON 50 which will be held the weekend of AUGUST 12-14 in CHERRY HILL, NJ!”

The actor has not yet publicly responded to the sexual misconduct charges. We will update this story if any further details become public.