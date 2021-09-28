Love is in the air. It is also, apparently, in the Wifi connection. Vanessa Hudgens—actress, sneaker queen, and harbinger of Christmas—told Today that she met her current boyfriend, Cole Tucker, through a Zoom meditation group. Tucker, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, slid into Hudgens’s DMs to introduce himself after she had already started following him and did a “deep dive” into his profile. This is modern love; Shakespeare could never.
The two have been dating for nearly a year, and it must certainly be true love, as Hudgens has been to several Pirates games despite baseball being the most boring sport in the Northern Hemisphere. Even worse, the Pirates are ranked last in the national league central division and lost more than half the games they played last season. But you know what they say about love: It’s blind and doesn’t care about team stats, or something along those lines.
- Is this shoe okay? [TMZ]
- Ronda Rousey announced the birth of her first child! [TMZ]
- After what feels like a lifetime, Cynthia Bailey is leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. [Vulture]
- Tom Brady is launching an apparel brand so all of the hardcore Patriots fans have something new to burn in the streets if he wins another Super Bowl. [People]
- Simone Biles says she should have quit much sooner than she did. [The Cut]
- Gwyneth Paltrow wants to remind everyone that she is still very good-looking. [Vogue]
- Chelsea Handler is dating Jo Koy and shockingly has yet to build an entirely new personality that centers on her dating an Asian man as she did with one of her last sexual partners who shall remain nameless! [CNN]
- Miguel is getting divorced. [Newsweek]
- Salma Hayek was surprised that a woman of her years got cast in a Marvel movie. Has anyone reminder her that she is Salma Hayek? [People]
DISCUSSION
It’s real easy to look good in the bath tub when a make up artist has covered you in self tanner and you have fantastic lighting, photographed at your best angle, etc.
Hey Goopie! I took a bath on my birthday too!
Celebrities! They’re just like us!!