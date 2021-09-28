Love is in the air. It is also, apparently, in the Wifi connection. Vanessa Hudgens—actress, sneaker queen, and harbinger of Christmas—told Today that she met her current boyfriend, Cole Tucker, through a Zoom meditation group. Tucker, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, slid into Hudgens’s DMs to introduce himself after she had already started following him and did a “deep dive” into his profile. This is modern love; Shakespeare could never.

The two have been dating for nearly a year, and it must certainly be true love, as Hudgens has been to several Pirates games despite baseball being the most boring sport in the Northern Hemisphere. Even worse, the Pirates are ranked last in the national league central division and lost more than half the games they played last season. But you know what they say about love: I t’s blind and doesn’t care about team stats, or something along those lines.