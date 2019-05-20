Image: Getty

Aaron Carter, a former pop singer turned man who has clearly had his share of problems over the last several years, is now on an absurdly titled show called Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, where he discussed his “complex relationship” with Michael Jackson. According to Us:



“Michael was a really good guy as far as I know,” Carter, 31, says. “He never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

Advertisement

Carter credits counseling he got on Marriage Bootcamp with helping him “work through” those feelings, and also said the show helped him get back on speaking terms with his brother, Nick.

“My brother and I weren’t talking before I went onto this show,” he says in another clip. “After we did it, we’re back [to] talking again.”

Could it just be that...Aaron Carter could really benefit from therapy? Maybe outside a reality TV show? They do that, you know!

Advertisement

[Us Weekly]

Did you manage to figure out the end of Game of Thrones based on Sophie Turner’s tattoo, which she revealed last June?



Advertisement

Was that what did it? It’s true that Sansa, Arya, Bran and Jon Snow improbably managed to survive several mass killings, including Drogon’ indiscriminate throat fires in the penultimate episode, but given the absurdity of the plot this season, this tattoo could have meant anything.

[Page Six]