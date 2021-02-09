A Tarek El Moussa Butt Tattoo Now Exists in the World

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Heather Rae Young, who is not Christina Anstead, but is engaged to Tarek El Moussa regardless, now has a tattoo of her future husband’s name on her ass. Well, it’s sort of on the rise of her cheek, where it starts to meet the back. But why argue over such frivolities?

The Selling Sunset star posted a photo of the tattoo to Instagram Tuesday, where it was promptly deleted for reasons unknown. The tattoo reads “Yes Sir, Mr. El Moussa,” in a flowery cursive, and b efore it vanished, the Insta caption read: “Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa, I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever.” (You can see it here.)



People also reports that on Instagram Stories, Young teased the tattoo with a caption: “It’s a special Valentine’s present for him, I’m really excited and I can’t wait to show you guys.” In response to the post. “Mr. El Moussa” wrote back: “forever and ever and ever heart emoji heart emoji heart emoji heart emoji heart emoji heart emoji.”



It’s currently unclear if “Mr. El Moussa” received a similar tattoo.

