Trump Administration

A Running List of Right-Wing Politicians and Media Figures Who Downplayed the Virus But Skipped the Line to Get a Vaccine

Shannon Melero
Image: Saul Loeb (Getty Images)

Going into the last shopping days before Christmas, I assumed the super-hot gift that everyone wanted but only the connected and wealthy would get would be the new PlayStation 5. But as it turns out, the real gift is a fresh dose of the covid vaccine—and, just like the PS5, there’s a long fucking line to get one.

But as is the usual case in the country with some of the worst healthcare systems of any high-income nation, there’s been a bit of line cutting. In what the White House described as a “continuity of governance” plan, members of Congress will be among the first in the country to get vaccinated against covid—even the ones who spent months denying the severity of the virus, shirking social distancing, and blasting mask mandates because of Trump’s deadly strategy that herd immunity was the way to go. So let’s look with envy upon some of the worst assholes who get this great gift for doing absolutely nothing!

Mike Pence

Image: Doug Mills (Getty Images)

Mike Pence, whose inaction as the head of the covid task force cost hundreds of lives, gets vaccinated rather quickly!

Mitch McConnell

Image: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

Mitch McConnell refused to go to the White House for months to protect himself from the virus but is looking to strip Americans of coronavirus paid sick leave protections in the new year. Having received the vaccine already, he’ll be just fine without that added sick leave time.

Joni Ernst

Image: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Joni Ernst suggested that doctors were lying about covid deaths to make more money but she got vaccinated anyway.

Kevin McCarthy

Image: Brendan Smialowski (Getty Images)

Kevin McCarthy never feared the coronavirus; he did however warn people about the dangers of the “Chinese virus.”

Marco Rubio

Image: Tasos Katapodis (Getty Images)

Marco Rubio argued that the state of Florida should keep restaurants and Dinsey open because those places weren’t contributing to the spread of coronavirus. Sure, Jan.

Rupert Murdoch

Image: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Rupert Murdoch got vaccinated despite his own network, Fox, downplaying the virus and misleading millions of viewers for months.

