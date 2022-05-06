NO! This is NOT how you propose to a billionaire, fam: “D.M.B.,” A$AP Rocky ft. Rihanna - When I first heard about the gold-pla ted engagement grills featured in A$AP Rocky’s new “D.M.B.” video, I was like, “Awwww , is this their way of telling us they’re engaged?” But, fam. After listening to the lyrics and seeing the actual video, I am less than impressed with the shaking asses and dollars flying. Not only are the lyrics disrespectful as hell, but the images aren’t even flattering to Rihanna. A$AP reimagines his life in the video as an 80's drug lord or trap star, and I’m not sure why billionaire Rihanna is positioned almost as if she’s the girl that would EVER roll his blunts or fill his cup: “Roll my blunt, fill my cup/ B e my bitch, rub my gut / Rub yo’ butt, be my slut / B e my cunt, yeah, so what? / Fuck them hoes, t hat’s my bitch” — this is down right awful and misogynistic at a time when we can really do without more of those things . - Khalisa Rae Thompson

Jack Harlow being horny again? Sure: “Dua Lipa,” Jack Harlow - On the latest drop from the internet’s boyfriend Jack Harlow’s upcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, the rapper dedicates an entire chorus to his hard-on for Dua Lipa—smart, considering everyone on the planet can relate. “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” raps Harlow. It’s really nothing to write home about but it’s not his worst either. And hey, who wouldn’t want to be the muse for Harlow’s lyrical lust? Apparently, while Lipa gave him her blessing, she was pretty nonplussed, according to Harlow: “I FaceTimed her and played it for her cause I didn’t want her to feel blindsided or creeped out,” he recently told the Breakfast Club. “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’” Ouch, man . - Audra Heinrichs

Yes to the party vibes! “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny - Summer isn’t here yet, but we’re already feeling the glow of what’s to come, thanks to Bad Bunny’s hit single “Moscow Mule” from his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti. In the dreamy music video directed by frequent collaborator, Stillz, the Puerto Rican-born rapper goes on a dreamy road trip with a free-spirited companion. The lovey-dovey adventurers cavort on the beach in their birthday suits and party in the club with wild abandon. The wondrous visuals combined with the irresistible groove creates an inventive storyboard. The track is a high-tempo gem that’s typical of Bad Bunny’s signature style, as the master of reggaeton. It’s exactly what we need to get us in the mood for those sizzling summer nights. - Ezinne Ukoha

A resounding, anxious yes: Arcade Fire, “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” - Rabbit hole, plastic soul?!?! Somebody delete me?!?! Yes please! This single off of Arcade Fire’s new album out this week with its haunting piano melodies and strained singing is tapping somewhere deep in my black soul. We are in the age of anxiety, getting lost within this song feels like a lone astronaut floating through space with no way home. I’ve earnestly loved watching musicians’ reactions to the covid era without explicitly mentioning it. Some burrowed in on themselves and went quieter, softer, and slower. Others, like Florence and now Arcade Fire, have found a way to make music out of anxiety, which somehow makes me feel less alone, while also entirely not relieving any of my anxiety. Thank you? - Emily Leibert

Yes (Taylor’s Version): “This Love,” Taylor Swift - Is it 2014 again? Am I waxing poetic about a man without a bed frame on Tumblr? Nope! It’s just another re-release from Taylor Swift! And this one—from 1989—is conveniently timed with a new series (Jenny Han’s,“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) on Amazon Prime. What more is there to say? It’s an underrated song from a pitch-perfect pop record. Swifties just keep getting served the goods . - A.H.