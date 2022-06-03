Eleven-year-old Miah Cerillo survived the mass shooting at her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school last week by smearing her friend’s blood on her body and playing dead. Now, she’s being called to testify at the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing next Wednesday named “The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic.”

You heard that right: A fourth-grader who just barely survived a mass shooting at her own school and watched several of her friends die a bloody death is being asked to speak before Congress about guns. CNN reported that Miah “said it felt like three hours that she lay there, covered in her classmate’s blood,” as she waited for the shooter to come into her classroom again.

The Uvalde shooter, who murdered 19 children and two adults last week with an AR-15 that he’d bought legally on his 18th birthday, had previously threatened to rape and kill women on the internet and even announced that he was planning a school shooting, but no one stopped him from entering the school—even the police on the scene, who basically just acted as a defense line for the shooter as he engaged in his murderous spree for nearly an hour. The Uvalde police have since stopped cooperating with a state investigation into their failure that day.

Multiple mass shootings have occurred in the United States since Uvalde, though none were as deadly or resulted in the murder of so many children. And now an 11-year-old has to go before Congress to make the case that it’s not normal for any mentally disturbed random individual to be able to purchase an AR-15, walk into a public place, and execute as many people as he can before authorities are able to intervene.

There is so little to say, at this point, except that this country is entirely fucked if we continue to prioritize the “freedom” of individuals to play with war weapons over the freedom of the rest of us and our children to continue to remain alive.