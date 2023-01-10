Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It

The red carpet at the Oscar's weirder, drunker cousin is once again swarmed by Hollywood's biggest names--this year donning a whole lot of sequins and ruffles.

Kady Ruth Ashcraft
Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Frazer Harrison, Daniele Venturelli, Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

January is a bit warmer this year and, no, it’s not because of climate change. Well yes, it is, in many ways—but also, it’s because the stars are once again shining hot and bright across our television screens. The Golden Globes have returned after a year in the shadows, where they were supposedly repenting for their sins. So, we, too, at Jezebel have dusted off our finest monocles and are prepared to once again gawk and ogle at beautiful rich people in expensive outfits as they win awards that are dubiously meaningful.

What’s that? You didn’t realize the Golden Globes were sent away for a year to think long and hard about what they did? Oh, you don’t even know what they did? Well let me fill you in. In February 2021, the Los Angeles Times published an investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization whose members vote for Globe nominees and winners, and exposed a network of bribery, internal kickbacks, a laissez-faire screening system, and zero Black members. For a few years, the HFPA’s leader Philip Berk had been in some much-deserved hot water for allegedly sexually harassing Brendan Fraser, and when it was revealed in April 2021 that he’d sent an email calling Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement,” the association felt the water had hit a boiling point.

The HFPA pulled a “we’ll be better, we swear” and promised to diversify their membership and make their voting process more transparent. But NBC, the network that airs the show, apparently did not believe them, and Tom Cruise—Mr. Scientology himself—decided that this was where he draws the line and returned all three of his Golden Globes. So HFPA retreated, tail between their legs, and decided to take a year off from televising the event.

In the past year, the HFPA has doubled its voting body and released a statement about its members: “22.3% are Latinx, 13.6% are Black, 11.7% are Asian, 10.7% are Middle Eastern and 41.7% are white, with 58.3% self-identifying as “ethnically diverse.” They are no longer allowing producers to fly HFPA members to Paris to stay in $1,400/night suites (a thing that really happened with Emily in Paris), which is tres sad but ultimately tres for the best.

So Hollywood’s biggest night (in January) has returned and so has its infamous open bar. Jennifer Coolidge, Letitia Wright, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan, and Nicole Byer are some of the stars slated to present awards tonight. Will there be some drama? Probably. Will there be goofs? Almost certainly. What we can promise you, though, is the red carpet’s incredible outfits.

Laverne Cox

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Laverne Cox showed up early looking like a vision floating in from Hollywood’s Golden Era. But what does that mean for an event that doesn’t want us to think of its past?!

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

It is shaking me to my rotten core to say this, but I don’t dislike this red and black tulle mermaid gown that, by all accounts and purposes, should be stuffed in the back of a circus car. How is she pulling this off?! If anyone else was wearing this, I’d ask if they were on the way to a Queen of Hearts-themed burlesque party, and yet...here she is...looking fantastic.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

I love a cape. I love a jumpsuit. I love Jamie Lee Curtis. But I don’t love this look. It’s giving mother of the bride corpse. Somehow the cape doesn’t even feel very dramatic, which is the sole purpose of a cape. Jamie Lee, give me an alternate universe with a better outfit, please!!

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Barbara Howard’s class is IN SESSION! What is the class on? Looking like Philadelphia’s phinest mermaid. I am sensing we’re going to get a lot of loud, sparkly glam tonight.

Britt Lower

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Image: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard that it’s raining (a lot!) in Los Angeles, all you need to do is look at Britt’s poor dress hem! It’s soaked! Precipitation aside, I’m not sure about this gown. It’s giving Audrey Hepburn up top and Pretty in Pink on the bottom.

Eddie Redmayne

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC (Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Mr. Redmaybe, this tux—specifically that black satin flower—is transporting me back to Charlotte Russe circa 2004. I don’t wish that journey through time on anybody.

Ana Gastfeyer

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

What is this?! Avatar: The Way of The Water!? Also—give us a beautiful necklace with such a plunging neckline! I’m not seeing enough beautiful people dripping with jewels tonight, and it’s making me sick.

Bailey Bass

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Avatar’s Bailey Bass looks lovely in this golden frock, but frankly it is a little too reminiscent of the cookie-cutter bridal party dresses for tween girls. I’m getting flashbacks to trying on dresses for my aunt’s second marriage at J.C. Penney— though of course, Bass looks much better than I did at that specific event.

Meg Stalter

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

A mesh glove! A square toed shoe! Curls piled high up to heaven! Meg is paying real homage to ’90s cool girl glamour. And is there anything more elegant than wearing a giant jeweled ring on top of a glove? That is literally Hollywood!

Matty Matheson

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Wow, yes chef!! I didn’t know I needed men wearing ribbed socks with penny loafs adorned with bows. I am simply drooling! The matching western bow tie? I’ll have what he’s having!

Heidi Klum

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

This is frightening! I think you can recreate this exact look by going to your closest Party City and asking for the Vegas Show Girl Halloween costume. Also, is she using Britney Spears’ hair extension gal?!

Milly Alcock

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Young Rhaenyra Targaryen looks excellent in this sleek black dress. And yes, I’m going to count these silver knick-knacks as sequins, because it’s my slideshow and I make the rules. I am sort of over the slicked front tendrils, though.

Colman Domingo

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC (Getty Images)

Sequins are on Colman’s suit, and they are IN tonight! I’m calling it! We’re going to be drowning in bedazzled formal wear—which is FUN!

Sepideh Moafi

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Don’t let the vaginal floral arrangement on this woman’s thigh distract you from the fact that she is also wearing SEQUINS! Actually, a note on that vaginal floral arrangement on her thigh; I can’t fully explain why, but it reminds me of the Pan’s Labyrinth monster.

Abby Elliot

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

A nepo baby having a nepo baby of her own?! Gorgeous. I like the burnt orange SEQUINS for January. It’s not a color we see much round these parts this time of year, and it’s scrumptious. She looks like a fall delight plopped down in the middle of winter.

Jenny Slate

Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: The Celebs Really Went for It
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC (Getty Images)

Like a slice of key lime pie! How delectable! Jenny Slate has earned her rightful place as Hollywood’s preeminent quirky girl and this outfit upholds that. I love the slim gold watch, too—makes me wonder where she’s off to that she needs the time! Cinderella alert!!

