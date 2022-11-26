In the past five days, I’ve gotten roughly 300 emails from various big brands I once-upon-a-time bought something from—and also a bunch that I’ve never even considered giving money to. (Whoever put me on the marketing list for Royal Caribbean Cruises, I’m coming for you.)



The sheer volume of companies trying to entice me to hand over my sweet, sweet credit card number is truly overwhelming at this time of year, and for folks who want to buy gifts that don’t come from big box stores—or slick, venture-capital-backed, direct-to-consumer brands—it can be hard to cut through the noise.

So with that in mind, the Jezebel staff has rounded up some of our favorite small businesses, and included some gift recommendations to make your holiday shopping a little bit easier.