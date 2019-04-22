Screenshot: ABC News

In a folder marked “Project 11/9,” two girls at Avon Park Middle School in Florida allegedly plotted how they would kidnap, murder, and dispose of their classmates’s bodies. They wrote down how they would conceal their hair during the killings, and how they would obtain guns.

The teacher found the folder, which was later turned in to the police. According to their teacher, who was not identified in a report by ABC News, the girls were looking for the folder frantically when one of them told the other, “I’m just going to tell them it’s a prank if they call me or if they find it.”

Here’s what the folder contained, per police records:



The teacher found the folder and eight hand-written letters inside detailing the plans to kidnap and kill nine people, according to the records. The teacher notified the school resource deputy. ... Records say the letters detailed how the teenagers would obtain guns to carry out the killings. They also went on to discuss transporting and disposing of the bodies, according to records.

“The plans further speak about the transportation of the victims’ bodies to other locations and their disposal, specifically burning and burying their bodies,” one arrest report reads, per ABC News. “The plans were written in great detail as to how they would lure the victims, kill the victims, and dispose of the victims’ bodies.”

The plot is the latest in a disturbing and recent spate of allegedly planned murders by teen girls. Last week, an 18-year-old high school student who was reportedly “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting, and thought by police to pose a “credible threat” to Denver area schools, was found dead over an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. In October, two girls allegedly plotted to imitate a Satanic ritual that involved murdering their classmates and drinking the blood of their victims.

The police have arrested the girls and charged them with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping, ABC News reports. The nine people targeted in their alleged plot, all teenagers, have expressed a desire to “pursue charges in this case.”

“It doesn’t matter if they thought it was a joke,” said Scott Dressel, Public Information Officer at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s not a joke. There’s no joking about something like this. You don’t make a joke about killing people. It’s not a joke.”



Avon Park Middle School is about 150 miles northwest of Parkland, Florida, where a 19-year-old gunman opened fire and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. While police may very well have avoided another school mass shooting at Avon, however, law enforcement and state officials are missing bigger reforms: Rather than helping keep guns out of school, they continue to advocate for more.