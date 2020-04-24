2 Chainz Isn't Letting the Virus Tell Him What to Do

Photo : Getty

As Georgia takes the ill-advised step of reopening its businesses following a pandemic-related lockdown, Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps isn’t about to let a business opportunity go unheeded. According to TMZ, the rapper is planning to reopen his two Atlanta-area franchises, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, for dine-in services. Since the shutdown, Escobar has been doing take-out only and furloughed about 80 percent of its staff. Upon its reopening, the restaurant will take staff temperatures when they clock in, require plastic gloves, and use single-use paper menus. DJ nights are apparently back on; hookahs will continue to be offered. Seems fine. [TMZ]



The bidding war for the misandrist death cult dress is on: Let’s take a moment to appreciate the robust mound of foliage worn by a radiantly sedated Florence Pugh in Midsommer, an excellent movie about people who do a bunch of very good psychedelics and kill some folks. The occasion for our reminiscence? It appears Ariana Grande, a professed fan of the movie, is considering purchasing the dress, which was recently put up for auction by film distributor A24. Halsey has also expressed something resembling interest:



Pugh herself seems to endorse Grande’s intentions: in an Instagram comment, she told Grande to “DO IT ... it even has hand holes for wine.” Please do take the opportunity to click through and take a look at Page Six’s fantastic artistic rendering of Grande nestled into the dress’ silk folds. [Page Six]

Forever Boston meathead Tom Brady, perhaps pummeled into a fugue state by all that Florida heat, apparently got confused on the way to a football buddy’s house and walked straight into a stranger’s home—the stranger, this being the kind of neighborhood where professional athletes live, turned out to be comedian David Kramer. “I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer said. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel back down on the floor.” [People]



