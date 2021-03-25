10-year-old Khloe Kardashian Was Trapped Under a Bed While Her Parents Had Sex

Screenshot : Youtube

Close those eyes and imagine with me for a second: You’re 10 and your name is Khloe Kardashian. You’re sneaking around your parent’s room during a game of hide-and-seek with a friend when you hear Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner come traipsing in. You shush your friend, and then both parents start to have sex on the bed while you lay there, trapped, horrified, and traumatized.

O.K., imagination time over!



Kris Jenner told this sordid story on Ellen Thursday, revealing her and ex-wife Caitlyn had “a little bit of hanky panky going on,” adding that Khloe has “PTSD” from the experience.

Apparently, Khloe and her friend had to wait until “they were sure we were both asleep” to sneak out, after which she and Caitlyn woke up and caught them. Weird! It’s just so weird. I need to move on from this, mentally and emotionally.



Lauren Graham apparently has a clause built into her acting contracts that leaves her a legal “window” in case Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino comes knocking. On SiriusXM radio show Jessica Shaw, Graham told the host: “I don’t want to start any new rumors — it’s not for any concrete reason.” She continued:



“I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all. And because we could never have predicted [a revival] in the past. So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”

So... question: Is ANYBODY pining for a Gilmore Girls revival redux?

Whoever Meghan McCain’s stylist is, I applaud you: I had no idea it was possible to consistently make her insides match the outsides.

Holy fuck, I am so fucking sad about Jessica Walter. R.I.P. to a legendary comedic genius, who will go down in the books as one of the funniest people to ever grace the face of this cursed Earth.

