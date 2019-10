You didn’t think we were going to leave you with only 10 stories to haunt your dreams, did you? Yesterday we presented the 2019 winners of our annual Scary Story contest; here are 10 more frightening fables to get you in the mood for the best holiday of the year.

Happy reading, and might I suggest checking all the locks in your home before moving forward? You have been warned.

Does She Know? Does She Know? by Littlekatpurr

Untitled by MrHughesIsBadass

Untitled by allisonmeow

Untitled by KCE

The Noid by Seabassy

Trespassing by AnnClayborn

Glass Plane Box by Gail

Untitled by iChill

Untitled by Jonathan PDX

Untitled by Bubblesblue