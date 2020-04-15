10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell

With more people working from home, many are no doubt looking to cozy up their apartments with some scented candles. Lucky for you Jezebel has rounded up some candles that will make your home feel awful. Enjoy!
Yankee Candle’s Apple Pumpkin
It smells like one of those 24/7 Christmas stores—one which you can never escape.
A Beefy Male Prayer Candle For Making Roommates Uncomfortable and For You to Finally Have Male Company
For the single ladies.
A Microbrew-Scented Candle
I’m good, thanks.
Raspberry Danish Twist Candle To Mimic the Baking You’re Not Doing
You’re not making rustic sourdough and cakes at home and that’s okay.
A Realistic Baby Head Candle to Witness Your Breakdown
You’ll wake up in the middle of the night only to swear you heard someone whisper “mommy?” in the corner of your dark bedroom.
A ‘Champagne Toast’ Candle to Remind You of All the Parties You Can’t Go to Now
Never stay home again.
A Manly “Ivy League” Candle Do I Need to Say More
One whiff and you’ll want to share your SAT scores 10 years after the fact.
Whatever This Is
You want an escape, don’t you?
Regular-Ass Tea Lights With No Space or Surface In Your Apartment to Put Them
It’s what you deserve
