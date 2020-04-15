10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell

Hazel Cills
Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Image: Getty

With more people working from home, many are no doubt looking to cozy up their apartments with some scented candles. Lucky for you Jezebel has rounded up some candles that will make your home feel awful. Enjoy!

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Screenshot: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle’s Apple Pumpkin

It smells like one of those 24/7 Christmas stores—one which you can never escape.

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Image: Etsy

A Beefy Male Prayer Candle For Making Roommates Uncomfortable and For You to Finally Have Male Company

For the single ladies.

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Image: Etsy

A Microbrew-Scented Candle

I’m good, thanks.

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Screenshot: Walmart

Raspberry Danish Twist Candle To Mimic the Baking You’re Not Doing

You’re not making rustic sourdough and cakes at home and that’s okay.

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Image: Etsy

A Realistic Baby Head Candle to Witness Your Breakdown

You’ll wake up in the middle of the night only to swear you heard someone whisper “mommy?” in the corner of your dark bedroom.

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Screenshot: Bath & Body Works


A ‘Champagne Toast’ Candle to Remind You of All the Parties You Can’t Go to Now

Never stay home again.

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Screenshot: Colonial Candle

A Manly “Ivy League” Candle Do I Need to Say More

One whiff and you’ll want to share your SAT scores 10 years after the fact.

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Image: Etsy

Whatever This Is

You want an escape, don’t you?

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Screenshot: Ebay

Discontinued Victoria’s Secret Cinnamon Candle Selling for Nearly $60 on Ebay

Vintage!

Illustration for article titled 10 Candles to Make Your House a New Circle of Hell
Screenshot: Crate & Barrel

Regular-Ass Tea Lights With No Space or Surface In Your Apartment to Put Them

It’s what you deserve

Hazel Cills

Pop Culture Reporter, Jezebel

