This week Andrea Goldstein wrote an op-ed for Jezebel in which she described what she experienced after reporting being sexually assaulted at the Washington D.C. VA hospital.
Every once in a while some vacuous elected official will spout out a general and ultimately meaningless platitude about how the president, who is the leader of our country and not a toddler waiting to be taken out of timeout, has “learned his lesson” after doing something for which he definitely not learned his…
The dad fish from Finding Nemo, Mufasa from The Lion King, Liam Neeson in Taken, Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Hemsworth from Instagram — these are some truly great dads (their real life counterparts, maybe not so much). Sure, they’re mostly fictionalized and two out of five are literally cartoon…
Capping off a torturous week which has included superhero levels of fuckery in Iowa and way too much blustery yelling from Trump post-acquittal, we get a super rude cherry on top: another Democratic debate—on a fucking FRIDAY NIGHT. In NEW HAMPSHIRE—proving that if god exists, that mofo is vengeful.
Somehow, the hell of the Iowa caucuses still isn’t over. After a disastrous week of delayed results, a flop of an app, and uncertainty over who actually won the caucuses in the first place, Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, called for an independent investigation into the clusterfuck.
A few days ago I spoke to a friend who told me he’s planning a trip to San Francisco to reconnect with a woman from his past. By “reconnect,” I assume he meant “bone,” but he said he’s not sure (his roommate assured me that they have been texting about boning, so I assume he just didn’t want to seem too eager in front…
With a gun to my head, I’d probably say yes: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Let’s Be Friends” - I really enjoyed last year’s Dedicated, which felt like a necessary evolution in Jepsen’s confectionary pop sound. “Let’s Be Friends,” meanwhile, sounds like the singer has taken three steps back creatively, gilding itself with…
“Sounds Right to Me” is an occasional column in which Megan Reynolds and Emily Alford, Jezebel’s logic experts, explain why something that sounds wrong is actually completely right.
For a moment there, it seemed like 2020 was going to be a horrible year. But then the second season of The Mandalorian was announced and there was hope again, hope that a second season would mean more baby Yoda and less of anything resembling a storyline. Just put the child on the screen and let the cameras roll.…
It’s 2020 and this awards season is looking real white. What happened to all of those “diversity” initiatives, you say? Enter attorney April Reign.
Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren apologized for the negative experience of six women of color, who quit the senator’s Nevada campaign staff and cited a “toxic” work environment riddled with tokenism.
Mike Bloomberg, an oligarch, has poured truckloads of his roughly $61.5 billion fortune into cosplaying as a presidential candidate. According to estimates released this week, Bloomberg has spent somewhere around $300 million in ads, $3.3 million in polling, $300,000 and up salaries for senior advisers, and $750,000…
Stephen Michaud, the interviewer who got Ted Bundy to confess, did so by asking him to describe his crimes in the third person, as if the serial killer were a crime scene investigator. But because Bundy had done the things he was describing, the veil eventually fell away, leaving Bundy nakedly describing his own…
“Not knowing anything would be the best,” is Austrian director Veronika Franz’s message to prospective viewers of The Lodge, the new movie she directed with her trusty collaborator and nephew Severin Fiala. I went into the movie cold, and I agree: The less you know about this domestic horror flick, the better. Stop…
Gayle King, a woman widely praised for her composure and interview skills during her March 2019 interview with R. Kelly, has faced heavy criticism this week over an interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. In a clip posted by CBS, King asked Leslie her thoughts on the “complicated” legacy of her late friend Kobe Bryant,…
