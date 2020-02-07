A Supposedly Feminist Website
Here Is Everything You Could Buy With All the Money Mike Bloomberg Has Spent Running for President
Joan Summers

Advertisement

Advertisement

2/7/20
6:00 PM
2

The Time You Went on Vacation to Bone

Maria Sherman
106
2

A few days ago I spoke to a friend who told me he’s planning a trip to San Francisco to reconnect with a woman from his past. By “reconnect,” I assume he meant “bone,” but he said he’s not sure (his roommate assured me that they have been texting about boning, so I assume he just didn’t want to seem too eager in front

Advertisement

2/7/20
5:30 PM
Save
The MuseY/N
The MuseY/N
The MuseY/N

Do We Friend or Unfriend Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song?

Maria Sherman
Clover Hope
Joan Summers
and 1 more
3
Save

With a gun to my head, I’d probably say yes: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Let’s Be Friends” - I really enjoyed last year’s Dedicated, which felt like a necessary evolution in Jepsen’s confectionary pop sound. “Let’s Be Friends,” meanwhile, sounds like the singer has taken three steps back creatively, gilding itself with

Advertisement

Advertisement

2/7/20
2:00 PM
Save
The MuseJezebel Interview
The MuseJezebel Interview
The MuseJezebel Interview

The Directors of The Lodge Are Trying to Make You Uncomfortable

Rich Juzwiak
1
Save

“Not knowing anything would be the best,” is Austrian director Veronika Franz’s message to prospective viewers of The Lodge, the new movie she directed with her trusty collaborator and nephew Severin Fiala. I went into the movie cold, and I agree: The less you know about this domestic horror flick, the better. Stop

Advertisement

Advertisement