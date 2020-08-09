Zoë Kravitz Just Thinks It's Funny How

Photo : Slaven Vlasic ( Getty Images )

Hulu decided to cancel its modernized, gender-swapped High Fidelity adaptation after one season last week, despite it being, in my opinion, a perfectly fine and sometimes even good TV show. Can that Kat Dennings Hulu show, Dollface, say the same? Honestly, I wouldn’t know. I’ve never seen it, unlike High Fidelity, which I have seen. Hulu should have canceled the show I don’t watch instead of the one that I do! Again, just my opinion.

Anyway, High Fidelity star Zoë Kravitz shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos of her with the program’s cast and crew on her Instagram account on Thursday, Us Weekly reports. “I wanna give a shout out to my High Fidelity family,” the actor wrote in the caption. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved, and supported us,” closing with the hashtag “#breakupssuck.”

“I will miss you all so much!” Westworld star Tessa Thompson commented on the post, prompting the following response from Kravitz: “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

I think it’s a mischaracterization to say that Kravitz “called out” Hulu for its lack of diversity , as The Hollywood Reporter, Yahoo!, and other outlets have done in their coverage of the exchange. (T hat reading just feels a little “ angry Black woman” -adjacent to me, not to mention reductive, humorless, and inaccurately 2014 .) But still…… she’s not wrong! Where are the shows?

Nikkie de Jager—a.k.a., NikkieTutorials, a.k.a., perhaps the least messy white woman in all of beauty YouTube—is stepping away from social media following what sounds like a terrifying home invasion situation, Pink News reports.

“Earlier today, one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gunpoint at our home,” de Jager wrote in a statement, tweeted Saturday. “[My fiancé] and myself got attacked, but physically we’re OK. Mentally, it’s a whole other story.”

“I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘OK’ and safe,” she continued. “Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself.”

In a new interview with Out, model Mina Gerges explained what it means for him to be the first “plus-sized member” of the Pit Crew on RuPaul’s Drag Race international offshoot Canada’s Drag Race:

When I was asked during the audition why I wanted to be part of the Pit Crew, I said that the Pit Crew has men whose bodies are deemed attractive and celebrated in our community. The Pit Crew is seen as the epitome of what’s desirable, the body that every gay man should aspire to have at any cost. It’s the toxic beauty standard that’s sadly ingrained in our community. But me having stretch marks, fat on my body, and love handles don’t make me any less attractive. And I think it’s so incredibly important to show that beauty doesn’t look like one certain size and that it comes in many shapes and sizes. I always think about what kind of bodies and messages I needed to see as a young gay kid who desperately hated his body in pursuit of that gay beauty ideal. It hurt me so much growing up, and I wanted to do something about it as I grew up and learned to be confident in my skin. So, I didn’t know that I’d be the first plus-sized member of the Pit Crew, but I knew I needed to be there so that the young gay kids watching the show can see a bigger body and stretch marks and learn to be kinder to themselves.

