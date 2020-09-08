Young Leo DiCaprio Hid His Cigs From His Mom Like a True '90s Kid

Leonardo DiCaprio is a big-time vaper. Most days, one can probably see him in paparazzi photos posted up at the beach or the grocery store or on a date with his trusted vape. But in the olden days, Leo smoked what’s called a “cigarette”: a long, thin, rolled up piece of paper containing what’s known as tobacco, that caught on fire and which people “smoked.” As a young actor, he was even scared—allegedly!—that his mom might found out what he was doing, and requested the adults around him keep his secret under wraps. Quaint!
Page Six reports that at a 1994 Club USA party for Nicolas Cage and Dennis Hopper’s Red Rock West, Leo apparently made a deal with photographer Steve Eichner to not use photos of him buying cigarettes, or from the night. Eichner recounts Leo’s plea to Page Six: “I was buying cigarettes, and I don’t want my mom to know that I smoke.”
The outlet also reports that bad man Johnny Depp later told a similar anecdote at the 2016 Santa Barbara Film Festival, about Leo hiding from his mom on the set of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. “No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo,” he said. If only I knew what a cigarette was! [Page Six]
The Duggar extended universe is probably having a meltdown because Jill Duggar, semi-famous ex-pat of 19 Kids and Counting, drank a Piña Colada on her date night. Other recent scandals include: her nose piercing, posting about her sex life, and reading the Kama Sutra. [People]
Teyana Taylor had the baby.
This happened:
Introducing Gemma Collins, the “#1 Icon” of the entire universe!
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts are also having a baby.
- David and Victoria Beckham allegedly caught coronavirus after partying in LA. [The Sun]
- Demi Lovato is still dating that man. Good for that man, and Demi! [People]
- Katie Holmes has a new boo, apparently. (Or she just likes macking on dudes at restaurants, which is fine also!) [Daily Mail]
DISCUSSION
