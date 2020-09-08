Young Leo DiCaprio Hid His Cigs From His Mom Like a True '90s Kid

Image : John Clifford ( Getty Images )

Leonardo DiCaprio is a big-time vaper. Most days, one can probably see him in paparazzi photos posted up at the beach or the grocery store or on a date with his trusted vape. But in the olden days, Leo smoked what’s called a “cigarette”: a long, thin, rolled up piece of paper containing what’s known as tobacco, that caught on fire and which people “smoked.” As a young actor, he was even scared—allegedly!—that his mom might found out what he was doing, and requested the adults around him keep his secret under wraps . Quaint!



Page Six reports that at a 1994 Club USA party for Nicolas Cage and Dennis Hopper’s Red Rock West, Leo apparently made a deal with photographer Steve Eichner to not use photos of him buying cigarettes, or from the night. Eichner recounts Leo’s plea to Page Six: “I was buying cigarettes, and I don’t want my mom to know that I smoke.”

The outlet also reports that bad man Johnny Depp later told a similar anecdote at the 2016 Santa Barbara Film Festival, about Leo hiding from his mom on the set of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. “No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo,” he said. If only I knew what a cigarette was! [Page Six]

The Duggar extended universe is probably having a meltdown because Jill Duggar, semi-famous ex-pat of 19 Kids and Counting, drank a Piña Colada on her date night. Other recent scandals include: her nose piercing, posting about her sex life, and reading the Kama Sutra. [People]

Teyana Taylor had the baby.

This happened:

Introducing Gemma Collins, the “#1 Icon” of the entire universe!

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts are also having a baby.



