Will Smith appears to be continuing in his unspoken commi tment with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith to share literally every detail of their personal —at least based on the excerpts I’ve been seeing of Smith’s new memoir, Will. Not only does Will’s new book get into the specific details of his 2011 separation from Jada and, of course , their sex life, but it also includes the story of the time Wi ll took ayahuasca 14 times.



This psychedelic period took place after the aforementioned split from Jada when Will sought out a shaman who could provide him with ayahuasca and help lead him through his trips. An hour after drinking the psychoactive tea for the first time , Will wrote “I was floating deep in outer space … I was trillions of light-years away from earth.”

During his first trip—first of 14, in case you forgot— Will apparently sensed an “unseeable woman” behind him who he called “Mother. ” She also apparently visited him during 8 of his other trips.

Will on ayahuasca also had a very important revelation about his beauty :

“If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need #1 movies to feel good about myself. If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need hit records to feel worthy of love. If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need Jada or anyone else to validate me.”

In other words, Will Smith’s thoughts on psychedelics are not actually that different than anyone else’s thoughts on psychedelics... or so I’ve been told.

An important piece of context missing from this story is the length of time over which Will took ayahuasca 14 times— because if those trips all occurred during the same month, this is a very different story than if they occurred over a six-month period .

Will also reportedly includes another anecdote from the “spiritual journey” Will went on after he and Jada separated for a period in 2011. He met with Michaela Boehm, a counselor who specializes in tantric sexuality, and had the revelation that what would make him happy was “a harem. ”

Welp. There it is.

