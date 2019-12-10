Have you ever wanted to see Patti LaBelle, Dolly Parton, and Aretha Franklin go head-to-head Iron Chef style? We did too, but for various reasons (packed schedules, death etc...) we couldn’t book them.



So welcome to the 1st annual Jezebel celebrity bake off! We asked Jezebel staffers to make Dolly Parton’s banana pudding, Aretha Franklin’s peach cobbler, and Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pie, to figure out which queen is the queen of dessert.

Editors note: This competition uses Food.com’s version of Dolly Parton’s banana pudding recipe. Another version of this recipe exists via The Hallmark Channel and is probably better.