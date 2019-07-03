Vicki Gunvalson has been demoted to“a friend of the wives” ahead of Real Housewives of Orange County’s forthcoming season. She spent nearly 14 years as the heralded “OG of the OC,” and was the longest running continuous Housewife of any franchise airing. Speaking out on Instagram after the decision was made public, Gunvalson revealed:



“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC. I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th.”

Sources first revealed that the former cancer advocate was left out of cast photos in May. And while the news might come as a shock to many Housewives fanatics, I genuinely hope they clean house in other franchises. I’ve been watching this woman sell insurance on television since before the financial crisis and recession! She’s braved accusations of threesomes, nefarious ‘80s costume parties, and a swindling ex-boyfriend with a fabricated cancer diagnosis. Even without an orange to hold, she’ll be perfectly fine and comfortably wealthy. Besides, I must ask: Does the world really need another Trump supporting Housewife? Watch the trailer for season 14 below! [Us Weekly]

The latest subpoena in Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is going out to James Franco. Footage, first obtained by The Blast, shows Heard boarding an elevator, getting off, and reboarding with Franco. Speaking to the outlet, the disgraced actor’s attorney Adam Waldman said:



“We are interested in James Franco and Elon Musk as fact witnesses because we have evidence they are men who saw Amber Heard’s face in the days and nights between when she claimed Mr. Depp smashed her in the face on May 21 [in 2016] and when she went to court with painted on ‘bruises’ to obtain a temporary restraining order on May 27.”

Advertisement

Eric George, Heard’s defense attorney, called the video a “bogus story” and “another lame attempt by Johnny Depp and his team to spread deliberately misleading information through the tabloid media.” I’m inclined to agree! Question: What does this elevator video hope to establish? That she met with a friend? (Which the pair have publicly admitted to being since Pineapple Express?) I suspect they’ll go for the “duplicitous, cheating girlfriend” angle. But even then, does Johnny Depp think accusations of physical abuse exist on the same playing field as an affair? We’ll have to wait for the court filings to find out more. [The Blast]

