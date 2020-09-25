A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
VideoOriginals

Try Alyssa Milano's 1988 Workout to Relieve 2020 Stress

Jezebel Staff
Filed to:teen steam
teen steamalyssa milanoworkouts1980s
1
Save

Somewhere in between filming Who’s the Boss and her recent political ascent, Alyssa Milano dropped the 1988 workout tape Teen Steam. The production—part fitness, part music video, and part drama—features Milano and two teens turning to exercise for stress relief.

“I wanted to go out this Friday night, but I have to stay home and babysit my little brother because of some dumb dinner engagement,” says one teen. “I’m grounded just for bringing home one date, as if I was criminal of the month or something,”protests the other from the pink-carpeted bedroom set. Both are issues Milano plans to soothe with a few dance moves.

Advertisement

In the video above, Erica Lourd revisits the routine to determine if Milano’s 1980s stress-relieving techniques have any effect on 2020 levels of tension.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Louisville Police Major Says Antifa and BLM Supporters 'Will Be The Ones Washing Our Cars'

Dear Fuck-Up: Why Is My Life So Perfect?

Cops Arrested the Only Black Woman in Kentucky's Legislature, and the Author of Breonna's Law, During a Protest

Oh Look, The Drew Barrymore Show Is Still Wild

DISCUSSION

heartbeets
Betsy

OMG! I don’t know why but my husband and I were obsessed with the Team Steam song when this came out!

Latest on Jezebel

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement