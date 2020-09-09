Tory Lanez Used Being 'Drunk' As an Excuse for Allegedly Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Image : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )



The demons at TMZ say they have come into possession of a text message from Tory Lanez, the man allegedly responsible for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet earlier this summer. This text message clarifies why Tory allegedly shot Megan, and the answer, somehow, is that he was “just too drunk.”

Advertisement

Here is TMZ’s recounting of the text in question, which they have reportedly seen and are guarding like a state secret:

He wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.” His only explanation for the violence ... “I was just too drunk.” In the text, Tory never references “shooting” or a gun, but it is clear he did something he regrets. In his words, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.” And, he repeats ... “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Lanez apparently sent this to Megan sometime on the night of July 12, which is when Megan was shot, as the two “party-hopped” in Los Angeles. TMZ also informs us that Megan never responded to this text, which is a conclusion that any informed reader could’ve presumed. Anyway!

Advertisement

Lanez has also not been charged or arrested for the incident but was arrested for possession of a handgun that police officers say they found under the front seat of the car he was in. Megan also called out Tory Lanez as her shooter in an Instagram Live sometime after the incident. The point is, he shot her (allegedly) . And the second point is that being “too drunk” is not an excuse. [TMZ]

Here’s a video of Kaley Cuoco promoting some sort of workout regimen, in a gymnasium, wearing a mask. Nothing to see here, yes? Mask on in gym—good. Jump rope fun—also good. People in comments, screaming about how you don’t need a mask to work out—not great!!!

Please wear a mask if you go to the gym. Do like Kaley Cuoco. Be like Kaley. Thanks! [Page Six]

Advertisement