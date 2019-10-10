Tiny Has Advice on How to Handle Secret Lovers

Got shady in-laws or an unhinged co-worker? Lemme Help You With That is here for you. Jezebel’s new video series brings you advice from our favorite “experts” in a range of categories. Share your problem by emailing lemmehelpyou@jezebel.com—and remember, no question is too petty.

There are few things more devastating to some people than finding out there’s an undesignated third person in their two-person relationship. But once the truth is out, the next moves are crucial.

In the video above, Tiny Harris—who’s faced cheating rumors in her own marriage—explains when she thinks a partnership is repairable and when you’ve got to go. Finding out about “outside babies,” for example, would be a breaking point. “That’s the one thing I’ve always said: Any outside babies, I’ve got to go.”