Tiffany Haddish posted a throwback picture to Instagram of herself as a young comedian who was “homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt” with a message to her younger self.



The caption reads:

“I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free. I am so Grateful that she Believed. I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are prefect [sic] enough for both of us right now and always.”

So very glad Tiffany in the photo kept at it because she is a goddamn treasure, and we’re all lucky to have her on our screens and our Instagram feeds.

Just when that other fake college admission scandal was losing steam, Blac Chyna has replenished our gossip cycle with a brand new one. Actual Harvard grads got their little Ivy Leauge knickers in a bunch when it was suggested Blac Chyna had the chops to get into their online business school. Harvard alums harumphed and angrily twirled their pince-nez until someone looked into this sordid business.

And...it turns out that admission letter she leaked to TMZ was a fake and some bullshit “PR firm” was planning on taking the course for her in exchange for $1,000.

The DIY Ivy League admissions scandal is officially my new favorite publicity stunt, and in light of this further information, I continue to stand by my assertion that she’s earned her certificate.

[TMZ]