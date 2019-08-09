Image: Getty

All celebs should be so lucky as to go out with Tiffany Haddish, because weird things happen. Maybe she hits on Leonardo DiCaprio, maybe Beyoncé gets bitten in the face. Or, Haddish might order the strangest cocktail you’ve ever seen.

Melissa McCarthy told People that one time when she went out to dinner with Haddish, she ordered a drink and then “a big tumbler filled with every fruit available at the bar, like cherries and all the citruses.” “I was like, ‘How is that all going to go together?’” she says. But Haddish explained: “It makes it healthy,” she told McCarthy, adding that you have to get your antioxidants in.

Next time I’m ordering an old-fashioned I’m requesting a bowl of cherries. I need my antioxidants too!