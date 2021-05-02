Think I Figured Out Why Elon Musk's Sourcing SNL Sketch Ideas From His Twitter Followers

Photo : Britta Pederson ( Getty Images )

Elon Musk confused a lot of people yesterday, including myself, when he appeared to be trying to source sketches for his upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig from his 52 million Twitter followers.



“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL,” he tweeted, per Deadline. “What should I do?”



But then I remembered the Page Six report I read on Friday about how a bunch of SNL cast members and writers—including Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant, and Andrew Dismukes—don’t seem all that enthused at the prospect of Doing Fun Comedy with (and thereby humanizing) the wealth-hoarding, union-busting, billionaire CEO of Tesla and Space X who wants to send “a bunch of people” to Mars even though he thinks they “will probably die. ”

A source who spoke to Page Six said that “if a cast member has been that unhappy [about working with a host], they don’t have to do it” and that “[SNL boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

So, maybe Musk is on his own next week? Writing and starring in the whole thing by himself because no one wants to work with him? Hm.