Janice Freeman, a singer and contestant on season 13 of The Voice, has died. She was 33 years old.

According to Variety, Freeman died in Pasadena, California on March 2, from a blood clot brought on by an extreme case of pneumonia. Freeman’s team announced her death on social media:

Freeman was a fan favorite on the 2017 season, making it to the top 11 in the show on Team Miley (Cyrus). Cyrus paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram, according to TMZ.

Freeman had survived a series of health issues, including cervical cancer and meningitis, in addition to lupus. She leaves behind a husband, Dion, and a daughter.