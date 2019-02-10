The L .A. King s have covered a Taylor Swift banner hanging in the Staples Center in an effort to extricate the team from the grips of a dark and powerful curse .



The banner reads “Most Sold Out Performances” beneath Swift’s name, and fan s and players alike have correctly concluded that the team can only win if they play outside the sinister shadow of the cursed object, which has prevented the Kings from winning the Stanely C up for nigh on half a decade :

“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” Michael Altieri, senior vice president of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports said, told the Los Angeles Times . “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”

After covering with the banner with a tarp, the Kings won their home opener against the Nashville Predators 7-4, which is proof enough for me. However, curse-breaking is a tricky business and the team should probably consult an auror to plan further precautions .