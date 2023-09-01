The Late Night Podcasts, Pop Music, and Sandler Family Comedies That Got Us Through the Week

Advertisement

The only high art I consumed this week was this viral video of multiple women fighting at a Morgan Wallen show, and yes, let’s get one thing straight before I proceed: White women bedecked in fringe halter tops, cutoffs, and Jeffrey Campbell cowboy boots beating the ever-loving shit out of each other at a country concert is high art.

At Wednesday night’s gig, a brawl broke out near the porta potties and, as about five women threw punches and plastic cups at each other, a bystander recorded the whole thing. It remains unclear what prompted the dust-up, but I have to imagine one of these prizefighters wasn’t particularly happy that someone cut the line (or, they’d just seen Bottoms). As a survivor of many a line-cutter at a concert, I get it. Sometimes a dirty look just won’t do! The liquor may talk, but fists tend to get the last word, etc., etc.

Anyway, I’ve watched this 52-second video close to 52 times now, and with each viewing, I’m more awed by the woman wearing the denim romper. Strength! Speed! Agility! I don’t know about you, but if that woman’s pulling me by the hair out of a plastic pisser, I’m just letting it happen. —Audra Heinrichs