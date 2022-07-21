“ Heated. ” “ Thique. ” “ Church Girl.” Believe it or not, those aren’t nicknames from seasons 1-3 of Vh1's acclaimed series, Flavor of Love, which saw a senescent rapper extend epithets that suit his fading memory to bevies of bodacious beauties. They’re tracks from Beyoncé’s impending album, Renaissance!

Yesterday, just a week and a half away from the release of her seventh studio album, the star granted fans a first look at the tracklist via her Instagram stories, and because she is nothing if not a merciful queen, Bey looks to be delivering 16! whole! songs! With names like the aforementioned, the hive is now left to buzz over what surprises each one could hold. Another Megan Thee Stallion collaboration? Fingers crossed! A cameo from her husband? Hopefully not!

To aid in your own speculation, here’s the full tracklist:

I’m That Girl Cozy

Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Church Girl Plastic Off The Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Thique All Up In Your Mind America Has A Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Now, I’m pretty sure what “America Has A Problem” is about—though it’s difficult to imagine Beyoncé sharing any of our problems —and already, the Virgos have claimed track 8 (which is a whopping 6 minutes and 8 seconds long). However, “Plastic Off The Sofa” leaves much to mull on. For all we know, it’s either an ode to grandmothers everywhere or a veiled metaphor for raw-dogging it this summer— even though a significant swath of her fanbase currently cannot do that without the fear of forced birth in a world that’s rapidly deteriorating.

Advertisement

Fortunately, one thing we can all be absolutely certain of is her intention for the work writ large , thanks to a blurb Bey shared on Instagram with the Renaissance cover art:

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off first Month BetterHelp A Healthier Life

Talk it out with remote therapy programs and tools. 20% off at BetterHelp Advertisement

Currently, I am feeling everything but unique, strong, and sexy, but in this climate, I do enjoy screaming. Can’t wait!