The Fanciest Fashion at the Mostly-Remote 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Award shows during the covid-19 pandemic, god bless ‘em for trying! Days after the Los Angeles Times reported that t he Hollywood Foreign Press Association is corrupt as all hell—accusations including the acceptance of “thousands of dollars in emoluments” from studios, and the news that the organization doesn’t employ a single B lack member—the 78th Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday night. Diversity jokes failed to land, most A-listers either didn’t show up or participated over Zoom from home, and Borat won more than once. But it wasn’t all bad: Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward gave a moving speech, accepting her late husband’s award posthumously, Nomadland director Chloe Zhao became the first Asian woman to win Best Director and, well, the outfits were good. Let’s consider the looks, shall we?

Above, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy wore a gorgeous green Dior Haute Couture dress and, according to Elle, “over $1 million of Tiffany & Co. diamonds... $195,000 platinum and diamonds pendant, $1,500,000 platinum and diamond earrings, and a $130,000 platinum and diamond ring.” Meanwhile, I get stressed having to carry my laptop in public . Whatever. Taylor-Joy looked incredible, with hair done down like a blonde Jessica Rabbit. I will think of her always.

Next up: Julia Garner, who can rock a deep V like no one’s business, wore a black-and-white Prada gown only she could pull off—it’s a little bit-flapper, a little bit-rock and roll.



Dan Levy’s bright, jewel-toned yellow (lemon?) Valentino suit deserves a place in a modern art museum somewhere, and he wears it well. It’s fun!

Rosamund Pike won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her decent role in the truly awful Netflix dark comedy I Care A Lot, but no matter—at least her look deserves recognition. Pike went full couture cupcake in a pinkish-red , voluminous Molly Goddard gown. Not pictured: her platform, black chunky combat boots. It, too, is fun, and like Dan Levy’s suit, it screams Spring. I’m ready for color!

Look, this isn’t a competition, but if it were: Anya Taylor-Joy’s green gown gets first place, and Regina King in body con Louis Vuitton is a very, very, very, very, very close second. According to People, the dress is ornamented with 40,000 silver, gold and black sequins, causing that beautiful gradient effect, seen above. Shine bright like a diamond, indeed.