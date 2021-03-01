A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Good/Bad/Ugly

The Fanciest Fashion at the Mostly-Remote 2021 Golden Globe Awards

notmariasherman
Maria Sherman
1
Save
Illustration for article titled The Fanciest Fashion at the Mostly-Remote 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Screenshot: Dior Instagram/Photo by Sami Drasin (Fair Use)

Award shows during the covid-19 pandemic, god bless ‘em for trying! Days after the Los Angeles Times reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is corrupt as all hell—accusations including the acceptance of “thousands of dollars in emoluments” from studios, and the news that the organization doesn’t employ a single Black member—the 78th Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday night. Diversity jokes failed to land, most A-listers either didn’t show up or participated over Zoom from home, and Borat won more than once. But it wasn’t all bad: Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward gave a moving speech, accepting her late husband’s award posthumously, Nomadland director Chloe Zhao became the first Asian woman to win Best Director and, well, the outfits were good. Let’s consider the looks, shall we?

Above, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy wore a gorgeous green Dior Haute Couture dress and, according to Elle, “over $1 million of Tiffany & Co. diamonds... $195,000 platinum and diamonds pendant, $1,500,000 platinum and diamond earrings, and a $130,000 platinum and diamond ring.” Meanwhile, I get stressed having to carry my laptop in public. Whatever. Taylor-Joy looked incredible, with hair done down like a blonde Jessica Rabbit. I will think of her always.

Illustration for article titled The Fanciest Fashion at the Mostly-Remote 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Image: Hung Vaango (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Next up: Julia Garner, who can rock a deep V like no one’s business, wore a black-and-white Prada gown only she could pull off—it’s a little bit-flapper, a little bit-rock and roll.

Illustration for article titled The Fanciest Fashion at the Mostly-Remote 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Image: Lewis Mirrett (Getty Images)
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro

Dan Levy’s bright, jewel-toned yellow (lemon?) Valentino suit deserves a place in a modern art museum somewhere, and he wears it well. It’s fun!

Illustration for article titled The Fanciest Fashion at the Mostly-Remote 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Image: Rosamund Pike (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Rosamund Pike won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her decent role in the truly awful Netflix dark comedy I Care A Lot, but no matter—at least her look deserves recognition. Pike went full couture cupcake in a pinkish-red, voluminous Molly Goddard gown. Not pictured: her platform, black chunky combat boots. It, too, is fun, and like Dan Levy’s suit, it screams Spring. I’m ready for color!

Illustration for article titled The Fanciest Fashion at the Mostly-Remote 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Screenshot: Regina King Instagram/Photo by Juan Veloz (Fair Use)
Advertisement

Look, this isn’t a competition, but if it were: Anya Taylor-Joy’s green gown gets first place, and Regina King in body con Louis Vuitton is a very, very, very, very, very close second. According to People, the dress is ornamented with 40,000 silver, gold and black sequins, causing that beautiful gradient effect, seen above. Shine bright like a diamond, indeed.

Maria Sherman

URL: Senior Writer, Jezebel. IRL: Author of the very good book 'LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS,' out now.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION