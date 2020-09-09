A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

The Daughters Giannulli Are Rattled By Their Parents' Upcoming Prison Terms

Illustration for article titled The Daughters Giannulli Are Rattled By Their Parents Upcoming Prison Terms
Image: Getty

As enjoyable as the schadenfreude we’ve been able to wring from the college admissions scandal has been, I am starting to feel a faint twang of sympathy for Aunt Becky’s children, Olivia Jade and the Other Daughter, Bella. As their parents await their much-anticipated prison time, the two are reportedly “rattled.” Seems like a reasonable reaction to watching your two boneheaded parents undergo years of public scrutiny and humiliation, ostensibly on your behalf. As a source told Us,

“Olivia and Bella have been rattled by the proceedings,” the source says. “They have been focusing more on family and not seeing friends as much. Both girls have been spending more time at home with their parents as of late.”

Both Lori Loughlin and and Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced last month after they were indicted in March 2019, with Loughlin set to serve two months to Giannulli’s five. They were also sentenced to two years of supervised release, ordered to complete community service, and required to pay a fine.

Regardless of how complicit the Giannulli children were in their parents’ malfeasance, the fact is that the whole ordeal has to be traumatizing. Therapy for everyone! [Us Weekly]

For those scrambling the fill the Kardashian-shaped hole in their...hearts?....perhaps the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will help. Salt Lake City is known for its outsized population of Mormons, and based on the trailer, it does seem like religion will factor into the show, but even the judgmental eye of God won’t keep anyone from boozing or swinging around on stripper poles, thankfully.

Vanderpump RulesLala Kent told Andy Cohen that she can’t wait for the show’s premiere in November. “People that were raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, are crazy. So it’s gonna make the best TV ever,” she said. God willing.

