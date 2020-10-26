The A.V. Club Scarier than fiction: 9 genuinely frightening documentaries | Deadspin Week 7 Powerless Rankings: Did your favorite NFL team make the bottom 5? | Gizmodo Just in Time for 'Slaughter Phase,' Scientists Find First Murder Hornet Nest in the U.S. | Kotaku Let's Rank Star Wars Space Combat Games, From Worst To Best | The Root Trailer Roundup: Do You Plan to Follow Me Home or Are You Going to The Prom in a Pandemic? | The Takeout The best cake recipes don’t need a special occasion
Save
More from Jezebel
DISCUSSION