Rapper Talib Kweli is suing Jezebel for emotional distress that he claims we caused him with our 2020 story, “Talib Kweli’s Harassment Campaign Shows How Unprotected Black Women Are Online and Off.” The piece detailed the then-44-year-old rapper’s social media interactions with and about a then-24-year-old student and activist named Maya Moody, which resulted in his permanent suspension from Twitter. Kweli filed his (frankly bizarre and at times inscrutable) suit Thursday in New York Supreme Court against our parent company, G/O Media, and the story’s author, Ashley Reese.

If Kweli had wanted to sue Jezebel for libel, he couldn’t at this point because there is a one year statute of limitations for libel and he missed that deadline. And so his stated cause is “negligent infliction of emotional distress,” noting that because of our story, he “went into a depression state of loss of appetite, sleeplessness, edgy, anxiety, and discomfort around certain women.”

We can’t link to or quote from the Jezebel story in question, because doing so would risk restarting the statute of limitations clock and creating a multi-part arc that could easily fill out a Law & Order episode, no padding needed. So here is what a Twitter spokesperson said about banning Kweli at the time:

[Talib Kweli’s] account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of the Twitter rules. Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.

Kweli had started exchanging words with Moody in early July 2020 when, during a broader Twitter conversation about the wives of rappers, among which Kweli was mentioned, Moody tweeted, “Literally almost all of them are married to lightskinned women but that’s a conversation for another day.” Kweli responded the next day: “Nah let’s have this convo today. Are we talking all of my relationships? My children’s mother as well? Or are you only talking about who you think I’m currently in a relationship right now? I mean, is any of this really any of your business?”

Moody blocked Kweli almost immediately, but he wouldn’t let it go. Moody told Billboard Kweli continued to tweet about her “hundreds of times over the course of three weeks, despite him being blocked on the first day.” Moody continued tweeting about Kweli as well. Billboard also reported that Kweli confirmed that he “tweeted at Moody ‘hundreds of times’ for several days straight.” This was, according to his lawsuit, him “defending his brand, his family, and his fans.”

Jezebel covered this situation in a way that Kweli claims in his lawsuit “downplayed Kweli’s facts. Instead, the magazine sided with Maya Moody and her opinions and turned it into an article slandering Talib Kweli. With over 30 paragraphs directed towards Talib Kweli, The publication used the name ‘Talib Kweli’ 100 times. The magazine took advantage of Talib and used him as a guinea pig to clarify how black men treat black women; meanwhile, the plaintiff never harassed anyone; he was defending himself and his family.”

We deny that we used Kweli as a “guinea pig to clarify” anything and are also sort of confused as to what that even means.

Kweli’s suit adds that Jezebel exercised an imbalance of power in publishing details (of a very public fracas on which many others also reported):

While Talib has 1 million followers and fans, the defendants have 11 million followers and fans. This conduct was extreme and outrageous where the defendant held power with their 11 million followers and fans. The words “harassing black women” and “Talib Kweli” stand out like a sore thumb.

Kweli’s suit details a list of statements he accuses Jezebel of making “with the attempt to harm his reputation.” These include (again, we’re quoting from the lawsuit, which quotes from the original piece):

Acknowledging a Black person’s light complexion doesn’t inherently negate their blackness, and for Kweli to act as if the desirability of light-skinned and non-Black women isn’t pervasive —regardless of one’s intentions—is absurd.

And also:

Whether from miscellaneous trolls or verified Twitter users like Kweli, Moody’s experience is not just an isolated incident but a microcosm of the harm Black women experience online daily.

Statements like those, Kweli claims, have made him edgy and sleepless and given him “discomfort around certain women.”

Kweli claims that Jezebel “published an article as if Mr. Greene’s statements were false, and that he was some monster that didn’t like black women, when 500k plus of his fans are black women, his ex-wife and child’s mother are black women, and his employees are black women.” He cites “Brown Skin Lady” from his 1998 album, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, as counter evidence, reasoning, “The fact that plaintiff Talib Kweli wrote the song ‘Brown Skin Lady’ in an album that charted #53 on US Billboard 200 and #13 US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard) in 1998, this song was famous worldwide.”

Kweli’s complaint then quotes his own lyrics to bolster his point:

The plaintiff wrote a song in 1998 referring to the love of Black women: “My brown lady creates environments for happy brown babies, I know it sounds crazy, but your skin’s the inspiration for cocoa butter. You provoke a brother; we should get to know one another I discover when I bring you through my people say TRUE, all I can say is all praise due I thank you God for a beauty like you [Talib] This goes to the brown skin ladies.”

Kweli, who at this point is representing himself without a lawyer, is asking for $300,000 in damages. That number, his suit alleges, represents the impact of the publication of the story on his yearly salary. “During the last 24 months, besides Covid, Mr. Greene has been getting backlash from the article and has lost 50% of his salary, costing him $300,000.00,” reads the suit, emphasis his.

A G/O Media spokesperson passed along the follow statement in response to Kweli’s lawsuit: “Jezebel’s article fairly reported on the controversy which led to the permanent suspension of Talib Kweli’s Twitter account. This suit, filed two years after the story was published, has no merit and the company will be seeking our attorneys fees pursuant to the protections afforded to the press to publish stories about matters of public interest like this one.”