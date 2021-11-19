The stars gathered once again for the Latin Grammy Awards to remind everyone that they are incredibly beautiful and can look good wearing just about anything. The show opened with a wonderful medley helmed by Gloria Estefan in a flowy blue jumpsuit, a knock-off of which I am desperately trying to find. Aside from the wild fashions, the night was punctuated with a sob-inducing tribute to the iconic Rubén Blades who was recognized as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year for 2021. Also on the list of performers was Christina Aguilera, world-renowned for her contributions to Latin music?????

Let’s look at some dresses!