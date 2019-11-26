Scarlett Johansson Runs Laps Around Another Woody Allen Question

Maybe it’s time to stop asking Scarlett Johansson if her mind has changed about Woody Allen, someone she considers a friend and collaborator even after many of his actors have disowned their work with the director in light of Dylan Farrow’s account of sexual abuse. She’s not changing her mind any time soon!

In a profile for Vanity Fair, writer Chris Heath asks her how she feels about “the general phenomenon whereby she has said things which have generated substantial amounts of fuss,” which is a weird way of saying it. “I’m not a politician, and I can’t lie about the way I feel about things,” Johansson says, adding that she just can’t edit or temper herself. “That, to me, doesn’t seem very progressive at all. That seems scary,” she says. It’s true, it’s quite ballsy and progressive to stand by a man accused of child abuse and only talk about your stance in vague terms in magazine profiles.

But did the criticism, any of it, sink in? “I don’t know—I feel the way I feel about it.”

But she is, essentially Heath says, telling another woman she doesn’t believe her allegations. “Yeah,” she says. “I do understand how that is triggering for some people. But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women.”

“I think if I wanted to continue this conversation, it can be done personally with the people involved and not through statements to Vanity Fair,” Johansson says.

And scene. What a long-winded way to say she still doesn’t believe Dylan Farrow.