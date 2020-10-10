Screenshot : YouTube

I must have fallen asleep. I hope so, but I fear, for all that followed was startlingly real, so real that now sitting here in the broad, full sunlight of the morning, I cannot in the least believe that it was all sleep.



I was not alone. The room was the same, unchanged in any way since I came into it. I could see along the floor, in the brilliant moonlight, my own footsteps marked where I had disturbed the long accumulation of dust. In the moonlight opposite me stood emerald marine chocolate mint tart . I thought at the time that I must be dreaming when I saw emerald marine chocolate mint tart, she threw no shadow on the floor.

Emerald marine chocolate mint tart came close to me, and looked at me for some time. I seemed somehow to know emerald marine chocolate mint tart’s face, and to know it in connection with some dreamy fear, but I could not recollect at the moment how or where. There was something about emerald marine chocolate mint tart that made me uneasy, some longing and at the same time some deadly fear. I felt in my heart a wicked, burning desire that emerald marine chocolate mint tart would kiss me with those red lips.

I lay quiet, looking out from under my eyelashes in an agony of delightful anticipation. Emerald marine chocolate mint tart advanced and bent over me till I could feel the movement of her breath upon me. Sweet it was in one sense, honey-sweet, and sent the same tingling through the nerves as her voice, but with a bitter underlying the sweet, a bitter offensiveness, as one smells in blood.

I was afraid to raise my eyelids, but looked out and saw perfectly under the lashes. Emerald marine chocolate mint tart went on her knees, and bent over me, simply gloating. There was a deliberate voluptuousness which was both thrilling and repulsive, and as emerald marine chocolate mint tart arched her neck she actually licked her lips like an animal, till I could see in the moonlight the moisture shining on the scarlet lips and on the red tongue as it lapped the white sharp teeth. Lower and lower went her head as the lips went below the range of my mouth and chin and seemed to fasten on my throat. Then emerald marine chocolate mint tart paused, and I could hear the churning sound of her tongue as it licked her teeth and lips, and I could feel the hot breath on my neck. Then the skin of my throat began to tingle as one’s flesh does when the hand that is to tickle it approaches nearer, nearer. I could feel the soft, shivering touch of the lips on the super sensitive skin of my throat, and the hard dents of two sharp teeth, just touching and pausing there. I closed my eyes in languorous ecstasy and waited, waited with beating heart.