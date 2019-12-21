Screenshot : Audiology Associates LTD

Because the internet has broken my brain, I think the only way to countdown to Christmas is with ear wax removal. Specifically, the videos from Rhys Barber and his wife, Leah Morris-Barber. Together they form Audiology Associates LTD and have posted more than 200 ear wax removal videos with his velvety smooth voice.

This year, the pair have been making 12 Days of Waxmas Ear Wax Removal videos, and they are so soothing. I have watched each one like 12 times, and occasionally just listen to this man talk because what can truly go wrong when this very calming voice.

What is soothing you before the holiday week?