Saturday Night Social: Remember Me

We made it past Halloween! It’s time for my favorite of the yearend holidays: Día de los Muertos. It’s a time to remember those who have left this world and also come to terms that you too will one day leave this world.

It’s a holiday celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 that spans all the way back to the indigenous people of Mexico. I love this holiday because it is a celebration of life, and isn’t somber at all. Americans seem to be incredibly scared of death, but it’s a great unifier. There’s no reason to be scared by death ; that’s what I love about this holiday.

Celebrating the lives of people we love and admire and miss doesn’t have to be relegated to the one to seven days immediately after their passing. We can remember them forever with marigolds and oranges and their photos and their favorite things decorating the ofrendas.

If the idea of remembering the people who came before you doesn’t worm its way into your bones, at least appreciate this song from Coco, which was correctly awarded the Academy Award.

Who are you remembering this weekend? Who are you celebrating?