Ryan Murphy Is Starting a College Fund for Naya Rivera's Son

Ryan Murphy and fellow Glee creators Bryan Falchuk and Ian Brennan are establishing a college fund for the late Glee star Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

TMZ reports that the creators announced the tribute on Tuesday, noting in a statement that “the three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

The body of Rivera, who starred as Santana Lopez on the popular musical show, was found in Lake Piru on Monday after a five-day search. Rivera had been boating on the lake on July 8 with Josey when she went missing. Josey was found that day unharmed and wrapped in a towel, and investigators believe Rivera boosted him into the boat before getting pulled under the water.

Murphy, Falchuk, and Brennan told The Hollywood Reporter that they were “heartbroken” over Rivera’s death, and that she was “ one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

They described Rivera as “a real pro” who was “always on time, always knew her lines (which wasn’t easy considering the giant mouthfuls of dialogue we often gave her)“ and “always kept everyone laughing on the set. … She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous,” they said of working with her on the Fox comedy. They also acknowledged that “there were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years” spent making Glee. “We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, than we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show — she was our friend. Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey.”

Rivera was 33. [TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter]

A handful of prominent celebrities, including Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Gabrielle Union, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr demanding he investigate the death of Danroy “DJ” Henry, an unarmed Black Pace University student who was shot to death by a Westchester cop in 2010.

Page Six reports:

“The facts support this request, the law all but requires it, and justice — it demands it,” reads the letter signed by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Pharrell Williams, Charlize Theron, Taraji Henson, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Williams, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige and Gabrielle Union. The letter asks the Justice Department to examine whether a pattern of discrimination led to Henry’s killing. “If it did — deliver the justice that restores this young man’s name and reputation, while giving hope to other young black men who are just like him and desperate for change,” the missive states.

Based on pretty much everything about Barr, I'm not optimistic much will come of this, but .