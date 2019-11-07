Robyn Crawford Describes Relationship With Whitney Houston: 'Caressing Her and Loving Her Felt Like a Dream'

A new memoir from Robyn Crawford, best friend of Whitney Houston, hopes to finally reveal the truth of their long-rumored relationship. A Song For You, as People reports, came from what Crawford describes “urgency to stand up for our friendship,” and a need to “share the woman behind the incredible talent.” In it, she documents their 20 year friendship, and most notably, the years they spent in the ‘80s as romantic partners before Whitney—who was offered a record deal in 1982—broke it off, asking that they just be friends.



Per People:

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult,” Crawford wrote in the book. “She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us, and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt.” Crawford added that Houston’s family — especially her mom, Cissy Houston — told them “it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close.” “But we were that close,” Crawford wrote.

Crawford also describes the women’s first kiss at Whitney’s house in 1980. They had met while camp counselors in East Orange, New Jersey. After talking for some time Crawford found herself face to face with Whitney, and then they kissed. “The first kiss was long and slow, like honey.” She continues: “Caressing her and loving her felt like a dream.”

And while their physical relationship ultimately did not last—Crawford explains they never bothered with labels—the two remained close friends. Per People, Crawford writes:

“We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever. Whitney knows I loved her and I know she loved me. We really meant everything to each other. We vowed to stand by each other.”

Where ver she is, I hope that Robyn Crawford is having an amazing day. And I’ll definitely be picking this memoir up—a genre I generally avoid at all costs—when its released November 12. You should do the same! [People]

In infinitely less moving relationship news, Joe Alwyn would like us all to please stop engaging with his and Taylor Swift’s relationship. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Harriet actor described how he approaches dating an industry sized person:

“I just don’t really engage with anything that I don’t want to engage with. And so if there’s any kind of extra noise about things that I’m not so interested in, I’ll just turn it off. And so it just disappears, to a degree.”

Understandable! For someone like Alwyn, I can imagine how getting Google alerts from bloggers and Instagram users with names like “taylorswiftpleasestickyourhandupmyassandcontrolmelikeafleshpuppet” would overwhelming. But more importantly, I wonder what his secret switch is? I “turn it off” with weed—which is legal in California!—but he’s all the way in London. Maybe booze; or Xanax; or babysitting Taylor’s cats when she’s off touring the planet? Spill, Alwyn! [ET]

Stefani Joanne Ally Maine Angelina Germonatta is sick.

Lil’ Kim is dating a “CEO” who goes by The Great Leader.

