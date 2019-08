Screenshot: Abriel Arnel/Fox 35

Crabs are gross and walk in a scary way. They should remain in the sea until they die and descend to hell. But these crabs in Florida left the sea and overtook what appears to be a suburb of some kind, and so I must dieĀ instead:

Local news affiliate Fox 35 reports that these are ā€œblue land crabsā€ and that their ā€œmating and female migrating season runs until December, peaking in October and November.ā€

Fuck off, monsters!